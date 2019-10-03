Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Holding Held by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc; As Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Lifted by $533,988 Its Holding

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $250.35. About 552,946 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 673,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 517,165 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg has 2,645 shares. Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2,146 shares stake. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 80,041 shares. Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,631 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 22,813 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Jensen Investment owns 2.31M shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 18 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 52,323 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reliant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 12,650 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 1,270 shares. Kempen Nv has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 5,791 shares in its portfolio.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 13,214 shares to 35,243 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,716 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).