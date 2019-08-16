Mueller Wtr Prods In (MWA) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increased Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Increased Position by $16.88 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 7.90M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods In (MWA) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 58,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 179,875 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 121,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 266,975 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MWA DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products announce the Aurora/Pratt Survivors’ Fund – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28,960 shares to 125,283 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 330,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.31M shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 6,772 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 85,857 shares stake. Hsbc Public owns 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 23,346 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 14,588 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 775,705 shares. 7,646 were reported by Pnc Services Gru. Brown Advisory invested 0.09% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 1.91 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 48,644 shares. 234,052 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 11.24M shares. Moreover, Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,362 shares to 509,719 shares, valued at $97.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,733 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.