Mueller Water Products (MWA) to pay $0.05 on Aug 20, 2019; Sypris Solutions (SYPR)’s Sentiment Is 0.13

Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 1 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold stock positions in Sypris Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.01 million shares, down from 2.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sypris Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:MWA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Mueller Water Products Inc’s current price of $10.26 translates into 0.51% yield. Mueller Water Products Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 665,672 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold Mueller Water Products, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 775,705 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 33,600 shares. Numerixs Inc holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 45,405 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 236,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 15,749 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). First City Capital Mgmt reported 16,300 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 127,498 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 321,869 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 20,700 shares. Proshare Lc accumulated 16,822 shares.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies divisions. It has a 53.72 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Among 3 analysts covering Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mueller Water Products has $12.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 2.34% above currents $10.26 stock price. Mueller Water Products had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

The stock increased 12.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 12,801 shares traded or 27.25% up from the average. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) has declined 33.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sypris Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYPR); 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $25.66 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.