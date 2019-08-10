Mueller Water Products (MWA) Market Valuation Declined While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Stake; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 98,193 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, down from 104,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 273,452 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 228,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Mueller Water Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 824,845 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,923 shares to 69,436 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “JLL earns two more diversity and inclusion accolades – GuruFocus.com” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “JLL and Gordon Brothers to Help Retailers Transform and Optimize Operations – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jones Lang LaSalle +3.2% after Q4 blow-out – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jones Lang Lasalle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac owns 2,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,304 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Great Lakes Limited Liability Com accumulated 36,910 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,520 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 9,240 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 18,102 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 37 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 4,950 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Ltd holds 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 2,326 shares. Moreover, Secor Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Sei Invs owns 4,694 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,447 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mngmt.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Textainer Group Holdings Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:TGH) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MUELLER WATER CLASS ACTION: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CRBP FSNN MWA AAPL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.