Mueller Industries (MLI) to pay $0.10 on Sep 20, 2019; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 104 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 116 reduced and sold their positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 87.13 million shares, up from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 83 Increased: 70 New Position: 34.

Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:MLI) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Mueller Industries Inc’s current price of $28.42 translates into 0.35% yield. Mueller Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 203,952 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Mueller Industries, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 24,218 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 655,076 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 85,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,483 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 11,620 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 125,098 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt L P De owns 0.07% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 29,172 shares. 12,837 are held by Paloma Prtnrs. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com owns 18,185 shares. One Trading L P holds 0% or 450 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 46,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,371 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Systematic Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.38% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 13,105 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,060 activity. Ford Kristee Michelle had bought 343 shares worth $10,060 on Friday, May 3.

Edmp Inc. holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for 241,385 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 246,950 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 2.23% invested in the company for 83,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Green Street Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 98,100 shares.