Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered By $14.21 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 84,106 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 3.84 million shares with $650.89 million value, down from 3.93 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $432.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Analysts expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. MLI’s profit would be $24.94 million giving it 16.12 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Mueller Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -24.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 192,829 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Mueller Industries, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 51.25 million shares or 0.50% less from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Paloma Prtn owns 11,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 58,516 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 53,378 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 114 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 102,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 8,270 shares. American International Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 519 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% or 80,290 shares. The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Rbf Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 245,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity. Ford Kristee Michelle bought $10,060 worth of stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $232.78’s average target is 40.25% above currents $165.98 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23300 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upgrading Alibaba To Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Aims to Serve Over 1 Billion Shoppers Annually by 2024 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 88,942 shares to 2.12M valued at $65.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 346,457 shares and now owns 4.07 million shares. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) was raised too.