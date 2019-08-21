Mueller Inds (MLI) Holder Vanguard Group Lifted Its Holding by $3.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Share Price Declined, Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Upped Holding

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 43,425 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 100,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27M, up from 5.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 114,976 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares to 24,405 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 6,649 shares. Axa holds 24,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,647 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 512 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Amp Investors Limited owns 3,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). S Squared Tech Limited Company stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 8,200 are held by Comerica National Bank. Aperio Group Lc holds 3,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 15,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbf accumulated 0.54% or 32,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.03% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Citigroup accumulated 33,910 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) or 6,900 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation owns 12,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc reported 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc reported 75,990 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.02% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Denali Advsr Lc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research reported 34,667 shares. Fmr Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,800 shares. 110,133 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 104,059 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 197,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity.