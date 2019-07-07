Mudrick Capital Acquisition (MUDSU) Is At $10.65 Formed Wedge; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) stake by 9.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 14,565 shares as Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 175,275 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 160,710 last quarter. Imperial Oil Ltd now has $20.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 120,292 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) formed wedge up with $11.50 target or 8.00% above today’s $10.65 share price. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) has $268.97 million valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1,800 shares traded. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 4,125 shares to 1,130 valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,650 shares and now owns 2,275 shares. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) was reduced too.

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Imperial Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of April 22 – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Imperial Oil 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Oil: Capitalizing On Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.