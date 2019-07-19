Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 161.08 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.33 N/A 0.10 108.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Target Hospitality Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Target Hospitality Corp. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has an average target price of $13.33, with potential upside of 48.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.85% -0.29% 1.65% 4.7% 0% -0.29% Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has 6.55% stronger performance.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.