Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 61.53% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.