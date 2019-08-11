Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 61.53% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
