Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)

Both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation appears to has than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 66.91%. Competitively, CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has 2.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.