Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

We will be comparing the differences between Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Boxwood Merger Corp. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 59.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.