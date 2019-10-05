Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 17.60M 0.09 115.59 Akerna Corp. 8 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 162,661,737.52% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 44,963,144.96% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akerna Corp. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Akerna Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Akerna Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 12.5%. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Akerna Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.