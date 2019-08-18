Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 76.78%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.