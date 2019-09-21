Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
