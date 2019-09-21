Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and New Frontier Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.