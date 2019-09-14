Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 46.6%. Comparatively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.