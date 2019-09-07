Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.24
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Boston Omaha Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Boston Omaha Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 75.7% respectively. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
