Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.24 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Boston Omaha Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Boston Omaha Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 75.7% respectively. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.