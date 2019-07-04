Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23 Estre Ambiental Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Estre Ambiental Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 2.13% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -23.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.