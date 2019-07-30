Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Contrasting side by side

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.