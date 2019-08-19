Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.93% and 51%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.