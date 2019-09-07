Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Comparing side by side

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89 Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.13 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Target Hospitality Corp. is observed to has than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus target price is $13.33, while its potential upside is 106.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 3.44% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Target Hospitality Corp.