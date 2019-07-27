Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|155.23
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|-0.59%
|0.1%
|2.44%
|4.45%
|0%
|2.13%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats HL Acquisition Corp.
