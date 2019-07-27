Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and HL Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13% HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats HL Acquisition Corp.