Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.93% and 7.66% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.