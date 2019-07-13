Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|155.23
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.93% and 7.66% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|-0.59%
|0.1%
|2.44%
|4.45%
|0%
|2.13%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
