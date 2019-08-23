Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Allegro Merger Corp. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.