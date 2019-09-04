MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) EPS Estimated At $0.96; DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (DLGCF) Shorts Raised By 25.39%

Analysts expect MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. T_MTY’s profit would be $24.01M giving it 16.41 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MTY Food Group Inc.’s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 22,309 shares traded. MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (OTCMKTS:DLGCF) had an increase of 25.39% in short interest. DLGCF’s SI was 56,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.39% from 45,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 568 days are for DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (OTCMKTS:DLGCF)’s short sellers to cover DLGCF’s short positions. It closed at $24.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Datalogic S.p.A. manufactures and sells automatic data capture and industrial automation products for retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in Automatic Data Capture, Industrial Automation, Informatics, and Corporate divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers in-counter/on-counter scanners/scales, including single plane scanners, and bi-optic and multi-plane imaging scanner/scales; self-shopping devices; loss prevention solutions; presentation scanners; general duty and industrial handheld scanners; mobile computers such as pocket-sized to full-alpha-keyboard hand-held devices, industrial PDAs, pistol-grip terminals, vehicle mounted computers, and middleware software solutions; and laser marking solutions for the manufacture of automotive, electronics, medical devices, and high precision metals.

Another recent and important Datalogic S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DLGCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “A Game-Changing Deal With Amazon Puts Balyo Into The Spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019.

MTY Food Group Inc. franchises and operates quick-service restaurants and casual dining concepts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. It has a 22.07 P/E ratio. As of November 30, 2016, it had 5,681 locations comprising 5,599 franchised and 82 firm operated locations.