Analysts expect MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. T_MTY’s profit would be $24.16 million giving it 16.41 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MTY Food Group Inc.’s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 28,778 shares traded. MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

A& W REV ROYALTIES INCOME FUND UNIT (OTCMKTS:AWRRF) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. AWRRF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 1,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for A& W REV ROYALTIES INCOME FUND UNIT (OTCMKTS:AWRRF)’s short sellers to cover AWRRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 354 shares traded. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:AWRRF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc., which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company has market cap of $395.18 million. A&W Trade Marks Inc. licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. As of February 05, 2019, the firm had 934 A&W restaurants.

