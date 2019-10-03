MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) Analysts See $0.96 EPS; Toronto Dominion Bank Increased Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 76.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 101,442 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 233,402 shares with $13.07M value, up from 131,960 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $12.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 1.32 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts expect MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. T_MTY’s profit would be $24.16M giving it 16.32 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MTY Food Group Inc.’s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 61,007 shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) stake by 8,903 shares to 204,295 valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Leucadia National Corp stake by 26,424 shares and now owns 149,493 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -1.85% below currents $56.72 stock price. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Bryan Garnier & Cie to “Sell”.

MTY Food Group Inc. franchises and operates quick-service restaurants and casual dining concepts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. It has a 21.94 P/E ratio. As of November 30, 2016, it had 5,681 locations comprising 5,599 franchised and 82 firm operated locations.