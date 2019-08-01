MTS Systems (MTSC) Trades at $58.26 After Triangle; Profund Advisors Has Cut By $766,837 Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) formed triangle with $54.18 target or 7.00% below today’s $58.26 share price. MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) has $1.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 5,820 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M

Profund Advisors Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 19.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,239 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 38,128 shares with $3.19 million value, down from 47,367 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $43.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 658,998 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER

Profund Advisors Llc increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 3,083 shares to 9,485 valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,330 shares and now owns 534,914 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was raised too.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company’s (AEP) CEO Nick Akins on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Lc holds 3,428 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability reported 9,844 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.09% or 123,213 shares. Stratos Wealth invested in 19,160 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 21,567 shares. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% or 514 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co stated it has 18,470 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 5.96 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,628 shares. Ellington Grp Lc owns 5,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Llc reported 9,450 shares. Cambridge invested in 4,200 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,485 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,538 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,150 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & holds 0% or 243 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 7,023 shares. 500,419 are owned by State Street. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 2,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 4,159 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 223,109 shares. Moreover, Walthausen And Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.82% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 115,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,034 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 33,841 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 12,290 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 192,071 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity. Shares for $54,348 were bought by GRAVES JEFFREY A on Friday, May 31.