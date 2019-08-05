MTS Systems (MTSC) Trades at $57.44 After Triangle; 0 Analysts Covering Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 5 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. See Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $52 Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $48 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Maintain

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) formed triangle with $54.57 target or 5.00% below today’s $57.44 share price. MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 139,239 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 35 shares stake. 4,000 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 4,159 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 2.67M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 23,767 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,499 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.27% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 58,260 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 227,970 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 84,083 shares. Pitcairn owns 5,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 9,220 shares. 70,589 are owned by Parametric Limited Liability.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity. $54,348 worth of stock was bought by GRAVES JEFFREY A on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PGE set to build $200M operations center in Tualatin – Portland Business Journal” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE offers rebate to pay customers who cut energy use – Portland Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric’s ambitious Smart Grid Test Bed launches – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rare Ltd has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 142,806 shares. Of Vermont invested 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Pnc Service Gru owns 3,219 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California-based West Coast Finance has invested 1.05% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 328,831 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 6,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.40 million shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 56,288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.41M shares traded or 180.55% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c