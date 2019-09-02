MTS Systems (MTSC) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Increased Maxlinear (MXL) Stake By $1.40 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) stake by 44.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc acquired 55,860 shares as Maxlinear Inc. (MXL)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 181,756 shares with $4.64M value, up from 125,896 last quarter. Maxlinear Inc. now has $1.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 285,068 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs

MTS Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MTSC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. MTS Systems Corp’s current price of $56.87 translates into 0.53% yield. MTS Systems Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 78,720 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It has a 22.47 P/E ratio. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 23,612 shares in its portfolio. 39,204 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Mairs And Inc accumulated 0.02% or 32,515 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Guyasuta Invest has 18,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 1,800 shares. 26,235 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. Confluence Ltd Company owns 105,707 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 83,916 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 32,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Ltd Liability has 0.82% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 115,300 shares. 107,405 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity. GRAVES JEFFREY A also bought $56,306 worth of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.01M were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. 42,978 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 47,827 were accumulated by Intll Group. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 8,705 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 517,093 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 6.74 million shares. Regions Corp stated it has 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 22,863 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 30,705 shares. Natixis Advisors L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,822 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 63,065 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 431,243 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 155 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 20,328 shares.