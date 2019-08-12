MTS Systems (MTSC) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; 2 Analysts Bullish Workiva Inc. (WK)

Among 3 analysts covering Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Workiva Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. See Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) latest ratings:

MTS Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MTSC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. MTS Systems Corp’s current price of $60.86 translates into 0.49% yield. MTS Systems Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 159,638 shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It has a 26.55 P/E ratio. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity. GRAVES JEFFREY A bought $56,306 worth of stock.

