MTS Systems (MTSC) Reaches $58.22 52-Week High; Canyon Capital Advisors Increased Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding

The stock of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) hit a new 52-week high and has $61.71 target or 6.00% above today’s $58.22 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.05B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $61.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $62.70 million more. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 66,584 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 63.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 26,857 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock declined 21.86%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 68,857 shares with $3.15M value, up from 42,000 last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $4.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 277,742 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity. Shares for $56,306 were bought by GRAVES JEFFREY A.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Crawford Counsel holds 0.11% or 69,134 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 13,665 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 16,200 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.03% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 105,707 were reported by Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 72,924 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 4,499 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated owns 157,386 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 167 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 463,414 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,468 shares. Mairs And Power accumulated 0.02% or 32,515 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 5.10M shares to 27.19 million valued at $594.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 8.08M shares and now owns 13.08M shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.