Mts Systems (MTSC) Position Held by Dean Investment Associates Llc; Imax (IMAX) Market Valuation Rose While Landscape Capital Management Lifted Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 75,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 87,654 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 30,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,057 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 64,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 220,526 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 206,010 shares to 385,085 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,526 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

