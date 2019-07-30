Mts Systems (MTSC) Holder Tributary Capital Management Boosted Position by $3.06 Million as Market Value Rose; As Amphenol Cl A (APH) Share Price Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.71 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 56,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, up from 390,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 202,952 shares traded or 47.03% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 50,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,124 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 103,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.89. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New South Management has 0.47% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 296,708 shares. 192,071 were accumulated by Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership. 7,654 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins. 24,639 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 6,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Mgmt accumulated 26,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 72,924 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 4,662 shares. 2.67 million are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 223,109 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ariel Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 1.63M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,921 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 4,992 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR) by 32,400 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,510 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.