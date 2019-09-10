MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 56 1.27 N/A 1.00 57.62 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.93 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MTS Systems Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MTS Systems Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Volatility and Risk

MTS Systems Corporation’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation. Its rival Mitcham Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 3.2 respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MTS Systems Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Mitcham Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MTS Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc. has 8.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation was less bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

MTS Systems Corporation beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.