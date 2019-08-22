MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) and Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Contrasting side by side

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 56 1.29 N/A 1.00 57.62 Transcat Inc. 24 0.98 N/A 0.95 25.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Transcat Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MTS Systems Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MTS Systems Corporation is currently more expensive than Transcat Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7% Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

MTS Systems Corporation’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Transcat Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Transcat Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Transcat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63% of Transcat Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are MTS Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Transcat Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58% Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation has stronger performance than Transcat Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors MTS Systems Corporation beats Transcat Inc.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.