MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MTS Systems Corporation has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.30% 3.70% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation N/A 54 57.62 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

MTS Systems Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

The rivals have a potential upside of 41.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation has stronger performance than MTS Systems Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation’s rivals have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. MTS Systems Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that MTS Systems Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation’s rivals are 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

MTS Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors MTS Systems Corporation’s rivals beat MTS Systems Corporation.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.