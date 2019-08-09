Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Market Valuation Rose While Equitec Specialists Cut Stake; As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Declined, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 13,980 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 308,965 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares to 237,600 shares, valued at $43.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 133,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MTS Systems to Present at Intellisight 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MTS Helps University Protect Architectural Heritage In Latin America – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTS upsizes and prices offering of $350M of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Company invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Seizert Capital Prns Ltd holds 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 5,100 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 32,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Com has 45,710 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,880 shares. 4,000 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Pinebridge LP accumulated 18,487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 1,475 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 5,100 shares. Dean Capital Management holds 1.92% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 20,955 shares. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 3,813 shares. Zacks Invest owns 25,528 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 35 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,236 shares.

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unilever PLC (UL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,701 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).