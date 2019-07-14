Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Lowered Holding by $567,000; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Valuation Declined, Baupost Group Upped Its Holding

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 390,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.19M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 1.47 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 78,221 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Are the Best Marijuana Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Dow Stumbles on Plunge in DowDuPont, Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABC’s PharMEDium working on remedial measures, restart uncertain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 7,654 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 6,921 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 2,236 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri invested 0.03% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ls Inv Ltd owns 518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 143,857 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Charles Schwab invested in 0.01% or 157,386 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 66,095 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 602,502 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 29,132 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 129,300 shares to 147,100 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 553,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49M for 21.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.