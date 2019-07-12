Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Share Value Rose While Equitec Specialists Trimmed by $594,000 Its Holding; As Entergy New (ETR) Stock Rose, Axa Has Decreased Holding by $9.72 Million

Axa decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 102,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,307 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 305,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 829,643 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 58,966 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9,941 shares to 134,065 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 24,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 665,312 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 184,857 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,712 shares. Welch Group Ltd Llc owns 4,344 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp holds 121,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 67 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 8,005 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 4,959 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.13% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 139,760 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.05% or 190,942 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 3,300 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,020 shares. Carlson LP holds 623,254 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,785 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.10M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Much More Optimistic for Upside in Major Utilities in 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Red-Hot Sector May Go Even Higher as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Bellwethers Set To Test Rally – Seeking Alpha” on October 20, 2018. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Entergy Corp (ETR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New South Cap Management has 0.47% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 296,708 shares. 410 are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Ftb invested in 0% or 877 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 45,710 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 31,670 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 362,019 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 72,525 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 196 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 91,538 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Tru Company has 243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 5,100 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.37 million for 21.99 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.