Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Decreased Its Stake by $594,000; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Holding

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 1,377 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 3,686 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49M for 22.34 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

