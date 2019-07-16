MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates MTech Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us MTech Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 9.6% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings Inc.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings Inc.
