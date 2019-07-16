MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates MTech Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MTech Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings Inc.