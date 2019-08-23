MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

As Conglomerates companies, MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
Summary
Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
