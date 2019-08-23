MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

As Conglomerates companies, MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.