MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has MTech Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
