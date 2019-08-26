MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has MTech Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%