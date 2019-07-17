MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MTech Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MTech Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MTech Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTech Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTech Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

MTech Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.77 and has 3.57 Quick Ratio. MTech Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

MTech Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.