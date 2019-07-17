MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
9.6% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have MTech Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares MTech Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|11
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MTech Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTech Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
MTech Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.77 and has 3.57 Quick Ratio. MTech Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTech Acquisition Corp.
Dividends
MTech Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.