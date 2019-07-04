MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.35% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.32% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3% DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units on 3 of the 4 factors.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.