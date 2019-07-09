MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Both MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see MTech Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.63% and 56.27%. Insiders owned roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats on 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.