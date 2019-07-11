MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Both MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MTech Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.63% and 13.91%. Insiders owned roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.