MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MTech Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.63% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. Insiders held roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 5 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.