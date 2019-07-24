MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Contrasting side by side

Both MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates MTech Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MTech Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.63% and 49.84%. MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 9.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.